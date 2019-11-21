NORTH PLAINS, OR (KPTV) – One of two men arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in North Plains in 2017 has been sentenced to a decade in prison.
Christopher Stephens, of Newberg, was sentenced Thursday afternoon to 10 years in prison and 20 years of post-prison supervision. He pleaded guilty in September to manslaughter in the first degree and unauthorized use of a weapon.
Brandon Pitcher, the other man arrested in connection with the shooting, was previously sentenced to 15 years in prison and three years of post-prison supervision.
The shooting occurred in September 2017 in the 16000 block of Northwest Dairy Creek Road. The victim, Michael Zven Arch, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Stephens and Pitcher were arrested after fleeing from law enforcement.
