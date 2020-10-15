Man sentenced to 10 months in jail in SE Portland stabbing case

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was sentenced to 10 months in jail in connection with a stabbing investigation in southeast Portland.
Devante Santos, 26, was arrested in February. Police responded to the 5300 block of Southeast 136th Avenue on reports of a disturbance.
Officers were advised that weapons were possibly involved. When they arrived at the scene, police said two men were fighting in the stairwell of a home.
Officers stopped the fight and treated a man known to Santos for multiple stab wounds. Police said Santos also assaulted a family member.
Santos was initially arrested on charges of second-degree assault and fourth-degree domestic assault.
Santos pleaded guilty Sept. 28 to charges of second-degree attempted assault and unlawful use of a weapon. He was sentenced Thursday to 10 months in jail, two years of post-release supervision and five years of supervised probation.
