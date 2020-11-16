PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 25-year-old man has been sentenced to prison after threatening a food cart operator with a gun in January.
Multnomah County Circuit Court says Dominique Hadley Mann pleaded guilty on Nov. 5 to two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. He was sentenced to 24 months in prison and must undergo drug and mental health treatment.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred on the evening of Jan. 19.
Portland police said officers were called out to reports of a man threatening with a gun in the area of Southwest 2nd Avenue and Southwest Oak Street.
Officers arrived to the scene and spoke with the victim, who is a food cart operator. Officers learned the suspect, later identified as Mann, had left the area and did not locate him during an initial search.
A half hour later, police said a sergeant was flagged down in the same area by someone saying that Mann had returned and fired a round into the air.
Police said Mann was uncooperative and tried to walk away when located.
According to police, an officer fired one less-lethal foam tipped projectile at Mann who was then arrested.
A loaded .40 S&W caliber semiautomatic handgun was found in Mann's pocket.
The gun was determined to be stolen, according to police.
It's taken 10 months to finally sentence this guy? So now, with time served (if he's been in instead of out) he'll do another 14 months for possessing a stolen firearm, brandishing, threatening, and firing a round in downtown Portland? Oh, but he has to get substance and mental health counseling? Well isn't that special? Good luck to our new "Street Response Team."
