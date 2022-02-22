HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) – A man will spend 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted murder in Washington County.
On Feb. 16 Robert Wade Jackson pleaded guilty to attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree attempted sodomy, and first-degree burglary.
On July 29, 2018, Jackson broke into the bedroom of a young girl living in his apartment complex while holding a knife. Once inside, he pulled the victim towards him and kissed her on the lips before she began to struggle. Jackson cut her neck with the knife and told her to be quiet. The victim then screamed for her father who ran to her room. Jackson dropped the knife as he ran from the apartment.
Beaverton police were unable to find Jackson that night but sent the knife to the Oregon State Police crime lab and investigators linked DNA found on the knife to him based upon his sex offender registration.
The defendant fled the state after the attack but was arrested by Auburn police on November 6, 2018.
Jackson will be sent to the Oregon Department of Corrections to begin serving his sentence.