Man sentenced to 4 years in prison for role in 2020 Portland riot

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said a man who had been convicted for his role in a Portland riot has been sentenced to four years in prison.
Schmidt said Cyan Bass received a four-year prison sentence after being convicted for criminal mischief, arson, attempted assault, unlawful possession of an explosive device and riot. Bass pleaded guilty to all charges before conviction and sentencing.
The district attorney said on Sept. 23, 2020, Bass and his co-defendant Hannah Lilly were involved in a protest that escalated to violence. During the course of the riot, Bass used a wrist rocket slingshot to damage multiple windows in the Justice Center and then used a flammable liquid to set the building on fire. The fire and damaged windows resulted in more than $46,000 of damage. When police moved forward to disperse the riot and put out the fire, Bass ran into the area of Chapman and Lownsdale Square. Bass then ignited a Molotov cocktail and threw it in the direction of police officers.
