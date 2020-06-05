MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - A man was sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison after shooting a Milwaukie police officer.
A judge convicted Douglas Joseph Teter, 32, on Thursday on charges including attempted murder, second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest. Teter was found not guilty on the charge of attempted aggravated murder.
Teter was arrested in April 2019.
Officer Daniel Duke attempted to stop Teter near Southeast 42nd Avenue and Monroe street because Teter matched the description of a suspect wanted in a gun threat case.
Investigators said Duke used a Taser on Teter, but it was not effective, and gunfire was exchanged between the officer and the suspect.
Duke was shot multiple times in the leg, according to police.
Teter ran away and was found hiding nearby under a truck.
Police said Teter had multiple outstanding warrants at the time of his arrest. Teter was also in possession of a Springfield XD .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol, according to law enforcement.
