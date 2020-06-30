WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A man convicted of sex abuse charges involving kids in Beaverton and Aloha has been sentenced to more than 81 years in prison and will serve a lifetime of post-prison supervision.
Benito Juarez-Hernandez was convicted earlier this month on charges including two counts of using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct, nine counts of first-degree sexual abuse, four counts of first-degree sodomy, and one count of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration.
Juarez-Hernandez, a convicted sex offender, was sent to prison in 2014 for sexually abusing a minor, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office says. While in prison, three additional victims came forward to report abuse perpetrated by Juarez-Hernandez.
Juarez-Hernandez on Monday was sentenced to 975 months in prison, a lifetime of post-prison supervision, and was ordered not to have any future contact with his victims. He will also have to register as a sex offender.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office also investigated crimes committed by Juarez-Hernandez’s brother, Cupertino Juarez-Hernandez, who was sentenced to 55 years in prison for his crimes earlier this year.
Cupertino Juarez-Hernandez’s ex-wife, Diana Rodriguez, was also arrested in connection with the investigation and is facing charges.
