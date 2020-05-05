HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A man was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison in connection with a 2016 robbery case, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.
On Tuesday, Dale William Martineau was found guilty of two counts of second-degree robbery, two counts of menacing, second-degree theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
On Aug. 22, 2016, Dale William Martineau asked a Tualatin resident for a ride outside the resident’s home, according to the district attorney’s office. The man went inside his home to get his keys but had forgotten that they were already inside his truck. Meanwhile, Martineau jumped into the car and drove away.
The man tried to chase the car but was unable to catch Martineau.
A short time later, Martineau went to a nearby Fred Meyer and told a cashier to open the register and give him cash. He threatened to shoot the cashier if he didn’t comply and lifted his shirt to show what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun tucked into his pants. The cashier handed over the cash and Martineau fled in the stolen car. Tualatin police responded and were able to acquire surveillance video to confirm his part in the robbery.
On Aug. 29, 2019, Martineau went to a Fred Meyer in Beaverton where he approached a customer service representative, flashed the handgun and demanded money. The employee refused and walked away. Martineau approached two additional workers who also refused to comply. Video surveillance shows Martineau display the handgun.
A standoff at Martineau’s trailer in Yamhill County followed that lasted several hours until he eventually surrendered and was taken into custody. The stolen truck was recovered and returned to its owner.
In addition to his sentence, Martineau was ordered to pay $690 in restitution to the victims and undergo three years of post-prison supervision after his release. He was transferred to the Oregon Department of Corrections to begin serving his sentence.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
