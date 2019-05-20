FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) - A Forest Grove man was sentenced to community service for staging a robbery to conceal the theft of sales from Girl Scout Cookies that he used to pay for an erotic massage, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.
Brian David Couture, 40, pleaded guilty Monday to the charge of initiating a false report.
The investigation began in March when Couture called 911 to report struggling with an intruder in his home.
Couture was unresponsive when police arrived and was taken to the hospital. Police searched the area, but said no suspect was found.
Investigators said Couture’s home was ransacked, his laptop was damaged and around $700 was missing from a jar that contained the proceeds from his daughter’s cookie sales. Blood was also strewn around the home, according to the district attorney’s office.
Investigators said inconsistencies were quickly found in Couture’s story. Couture eventually admitted he made up the report.
Couture told police that he stole the money from his daughter to pay for an erotic massage and faked the robbery when he realized he couldn’t explain the missing funds, according to the district attorney’s office.
Couture was sentenced to 80 hours of community service Monday, along with probation and he was ordered to pay a $100 fine. The amount of restitution in this case will be determined at a later date.
In March, the Girl Scouts released a statement saying, “At this time, Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington is following our normal procedure to collect on funds owed. The stewardship of Girl Scout troop funds is a top priority for our organization, and that is our focus in this matter.”
