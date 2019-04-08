PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was sentenced to 60 days in jail after pleading guilty to charges of aggravated animal abuse and sexually assaulting an animal. The charges involve a dog, according to investigators.
Fidel Lopez, 52, pleaded guilty Monday.
Lopez was arrested in February. Detectives said the investigation began the previous November and involved multiple agencies.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office reported the victim animal in this case was a Lhasa Apso mix named Estrella. Due to extensive internal injuries from the abuse, Estrella had to be euthanized.
As part of his sentencing, Lopez must also serve three years probation and he is not allowed to own a dog for 15 years. While on probation, he cannot own or care for any type of animal.
Lopez is also not allowed to have any contact with the dog’s owner without permission from the probation department. Investigators said the dog’s owner was known to Lopez.
He must also pay $500 restitution, undergo an assessment, complete any treatment for adults who abuse animals, undergo separate evaluations for drugs, alcohol and domestic violence and complete treatment if ordered, according to the district attorney’s office.
Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Nicole Jergovic, who is responsible for litigating nearly all the animal neglect and abuse cases in Multnomah County, said Lopez was given the maximum sentence based on the amount of time he has already served in custody and his lack of criminal history.
Judge Angel Lopez said the only reason he imposed the sentence he did was because it was the “maximum” allowed by law.
“If it could have been more, I would have gladly given you more,” Judge Lopez said in court.
