Man sentenced to 14 days in jail for assaulting homeless veteran living in car in N. Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KTPV) - A man was sentenced to 14 days in jail for assaulting a homeless veteran living in a car in north Portland.
Police responded to an assault the evening of Aug. 13, 2019 near North Russet Street and Montana Avenue.
Officers said the 73-year-old victim was bloodied with a severe cut above his eye. The victim told police his vehicle was his only shelter and that he had been parked on a public roadway for two or more weeks.
The victim said he did not know his attacker, but provided a description of the suspect. The victim also told police the suspect had previously honked his horn while driving by and had yelled at the victim and others to move out of the area.
Jeff Douglas Smeltzer, 53, told officers he had called 911 to report homeless people living in the area. Dispatchers told Smeltzer about how to receive assistance from the city of Portland, but investigators said Smeltzer responded that he was going to handle the situation himself.
The emergency dispatcher told Smeltzer to avoid any confrontations or illegal behavior.
Smeltzer told police that after the 9-1-1 call, he walked up to the intersection, located the victim’s vehicle, knocked on the window and told the person inside, “you need to move.”
Investigators said Smeltzer then pulled the man from his vehicle and repeatedly punched him in the face.
After the assault, Smeltzer left the victim bloodied and walked away.
Firefighters and paramedics responded and treated the victim. Against medical advice, he declined to be taken to the hospital to receive stiches.
Police spoke with witnesses who confirmed the victim’s account.
Smeltzer pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault this week. He was sentenced to 14 days in jail, two years probation, anger management class, a $300 fine and a $1,000 compensatory fine to the victim.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said Smeltzer, through his attorney, presented the victim a cashier’s check at the time of sentencing to complete his compensatory fine obligation.
The victim in this case is a military veteran, according to the district attorney’s office.
