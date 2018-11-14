Man sentenced to 20 days in jail for DUII crash that injured two Portland officers

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was sentenced to 20 days in jail and had his license revoked for five years on charges including DUII following a crash that injured two Portland Police Bureau officers.
The case began Jan. 13 when officers responded to reports of a car blocking a lane on Interstate 5 just south of the Interstate Bridge.
As the officers responded to the scene, they learned the driver may have been impaired.
That driver was taken into custody, however as officers waited for a tow truck to arrive at the scene, another driver crashed into one of the patrol vehicles.
Officer Kimberly Adams was inside her patrol car and Sgt. Nick Newby was outside of his vehicle. They both sustained serious, but not life-threatening injuries.
According to previously filed court documents, Newby reported that he was walking behind his vehicle to put out several flares to help direct traffic. Both Newby and Adams had their overhead emergency lights activated. Newby also had his amber lights on informing traffic to move to the left.
"Sgt. Newby saw Ken Neely's vehicle coming right for them so he moved as fast as he could in an attempt to get over the jersey barrier," Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Nicole Jergovic said. "The defendant's vehicle hit Sgt. Newby and nearly pinned him against the jersey barrier. Sgt. Newby's decision to turn his patrol vehicle's steering wheel all the way to the left when he parked prevented this from being a more serious crash. Had he not done that maneuver, his patrol vehicle would have launched straight into the two officers."
The suspect, Ken Neely, 54, was detained at the scene. Officers said he had thick and slurred speech, and his responses were slow. Officers also noted he had an odor of alcohol on him.
Around 90 minutes after the crash, Neely provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol content of .07. The legal limit is .08, however investigators said based on dissipation rates, it is estimated Neely’s blood alcohol content was likely .09 at the time of the crash.
Neely pleaded guilty to two counts of felony third-degree assault and one count of DUII last month. He was sentenced Wednesday to 20 days in jail and three years probation. He was also ordered to pay $8,675.45 in restitution.
As part of his sentence, Neely’s driver’s license was revoked for five years.
Police said the driver involved in the initial incident and a third driver, who nearly crashed into another officer, were charged with DUII.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.