PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced on Tuesday that a man has pled guilty to assaulting a Portland police officer back in 2020.
David Dahlen, 25, pled guilty to four charges including, assault in the first degree, assaulting a public safety officer, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Dahlen, 24, was arrested January 2, 2021 for the attempted murder of a Portland police officer.
Investigators said Dahlen was involved in an officer-involved shooting December 24, 2020 near Southeast 39th and Powell Boulevard. The case involved two people in a stolen pickup, and investigators said the driver rammed a patrol vehicle and an officer.
While in police custody at the Central Precinct, Dahlen was able to escape. He was eventually located by the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force inside a vehicle at Lents Park.
Police said U.S. Marshals attempted to block the vehicle, but the driver was able to escape and fled the area, heading eastbound on Southeast Holgate Boulevard.
Officers set up spike strips near the 11000 block of SE Holgate. Police said the vehicle's tires were deflated and the driver attempted to swerve around another vehicle, but lost control and crashed into a retaining wall and a power pole near the 11400 block of SE Holgate.
Dahlen fled from the vehicle, according to police. An East Precinct officer was able to take him into custody a short distance away.
He was given eight years in prison.