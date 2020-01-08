PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison for leading a marijuana trafficking operation between Portland and Texas.
Jody Tremayne Wafer, 30, of Houston, Texas, was sentenced in Portland on Wednesday.
Wafer, in October 2019, pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiring to manufacture, possess with intent to distribute, and distribute marijuana, maintaining drug-involved premises and using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.
According to court documents, marijuana grown in Portland was trafficked into Texas as part of this operation. Drug proceeds were returned to Oregon through U.S. mail and passenger luggage on commercial airlines, according to investigators.
As part of the investigation, federal authorities seized around 11,000 marijuana plants, 546 pounds of processed marijuana, more than $2.8 million in cash, 51 firearms, 26 vehicles, trailers, pieces of heavy equipment, a yacht, and three houses used as marijuana grow sites, all since August 2017.
During sentencing, Wafer was ordered to forfeit any “criminally derived proceeds and property used to facilitate his crimes,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.
Additional defendants in this investigation have also pleaded guilty on related charges: Trent Lamar Knight, 31, and Brittany Lesanta Kizzee, 29, of Houston; Paul Eugene Thomas, 39, and Raleigh Dragon Lau, 33, both of Portland; and Cole William Griffiths, 31, of Hood River.
Knight and Kizzee with be sentenced on Jan. 22 and Feb. 6, respectively; Lau and Thomas will be sentenced on Feb. 19 and 13 respectively; and Griffiths will be sentenced on March 5.
Along with seven years in prison, Wafer also received three years of supervised release.
