Man sentenced to five years in prison in Washington Co. child sexual predator case

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Washington County District Attorney’s Office says a man pleaded guilty to first-degree online sex corruption and two counts of luring a minor on Wednesday. Ryan Javier Gonzalez, 36, was sentenced to five years in prison.
According to court documents in March 2020, Beaverton Police Detective Chad Opitz created a profile on a social media site known to be associated with illegal activity. The profile purported to belong to a mother of a 10-year-old girl. Gonzalez, who was already a convicted sex offender, messaged the fake account. He offered to be the girl’s “teacher” and described in graphic detail the sexual activities he wanted to subject the child to. He also sent graphic videos to the account and asked that they be shown to the girl.
A few days later, the defendant messaged the account again. He sent additional graphic images and agreed to meet the mother and daughter at a location in Beaverton. He showed up at that location but noticed a police car and fled the area.
Four days later, the defendant began messaging the account again. He agreed to meet the child at a park and promised to bring a condom with him. Undercover officers watched as Gonzalez arrived at the park. He was then arrested. Officers found a condom in his pocket.
In addition to his prison sentence, Gonzalez was also ordered to undergo three years of post-prison supervision, register as a sex offender and complete child sex abuse treatment. Gonzalez will be transferred to the Oregon Department of Corrections to begin serving his sentence.
