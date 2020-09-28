WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) - A man charged with shooting and killing a manager at his former workplace last year has been sentenced to prison.
On Sept. 2, Camilo Santiago-Santiago, 26, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to life in prison for the murder charge and 14 months for the firearm charge.
Santiago-Santiago was arrested on Nov. 15, 2019 for the death of 36-year-old Carl Hellinger at Heritage Specialty Foods in Wilsonville.
Emergency crews responded to the business on Southwest Boberg Road at 8:20 a.m. A probable cause affidavit states Santiago-Santiago was caught by a surveillance camera entering through the main door, walking down the hallway and into an office, where investigators said he shot Hellinger several times.
Hellinger was pronounced dead, while law enforcement pursued Santiago-Santiago into Woodburn.
The chase ended on a dead-end street. Deputies said Santiago-Santiago refused to leave the car and yelled for law enforcement to shoot him.
SWAT teams responded to the scene and Santiago-Santiago was taken into custody.
Investigators said he had a pistol in his waistband and two other firearms in his car.
Detectives said Santiago-Santiago had been fired from Heritage Specialty Foods before the shooting took place.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
But wait, I thought all cops were racist and fascist. Here..you had an armed murderer..a danger to the public..begging for the cops to shoot him, and yet..they did not. That must have been very hard for them to not..ya know..go ahead and blow him away. Lemme the ask the liberals in the audience; why do you suppose the cops acted so..ya know..out of character in this situation?
Santiago is a poor excuse for a human being.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.