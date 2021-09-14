Man sentenced to life in prison in 2017 NE Portland arson case

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The man found guilty of igniting a deadly fire in northeast Portland back in 2017 that killed two people was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday.

Ryan Monaco was found guilty by a judge on numerous charges including four counts of second-degree murder and four counts of first-degree manslaughter.

In the summer of 2017 police and fire responded to an apartment on fire in northeast Portland. The apartment was shared by four adults. Two male victims, and several pets, were pronounced dead at the scene.

+2 Man found guilty in 2017 Portland arson case that killed two people PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced on Wednesday a man has been found guilty for the murders of tw…

The investigation revealed that after an argument with his ex-girlfriend, at 3:15 a.m., Ryan Monaco intentionally poured gasoline in the apartment and ignited a fire. He then left the apartment to burn, killing two roommates who were asleep upstairs.

Monaco must serve a minimum of 38 years in prison before he can be considered for parole.