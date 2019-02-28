HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A man was sentenced to life in prison with parole possible after 30 years for a murder conviction.
Andrew Guy Moret, 35, was convicted by a jury Feb. 15 on charges of murder and unlawful use of a weapon.
Moret shot Alonzo Sentel Gregg, 34, nine times outside a Hillsboro deli near Southeast Baseline Street and 11th Avenue on Sept. 13, 2015. Gregg died at the scene and Moret was arrested three days later.
Gregg was originally from South Carolina, but had been staying in Washington County and Multnomah County prior to his murder.
At one point, Moret was found unfit to stand trial and ordered to go to the Oregon State Hospital. He was later deemed competent for trial and to aid and assist in his own defense.
The Washington County District Attorney’s Office said Moret served as his own attorney at trial and claimed self-defense for the shooting.
Moret was sentenced Thursday. He had remained in the custody of Washington County, but will now be transferred to the Oregon Department of Corrections.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
