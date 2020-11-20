KELSO, WA (KPTV) - A man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole possible for murdering a woman working at a convenience store in Kelso.
D’Anthony Leslie Williams, 20, was convicted last week on charges of premeditated first-degree murder, first-degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine.
Williams shot and killed 30-year-old Kayla Chapman in January 2019, while she worked her regular overnight shift at Holt’s Quik Check.
Two other suspects, Erkinson Bossy and Nenemeny Ekiek, were arrested early the next month. Investigators said Bossy was the getaway driver from the murder scene and Ekiek was a passenger in the car.
Court documents state the three men drove to Kelso to buy drugs, but they couldn’t reach the dealer and decided to rob a store instead.
Ekiek told police that Bossy and William said, “They did not want to make the driver to Kelso for nothing,” according to a probable cause affidavit.
Bossy and Ekiek previously pleaded guilty to charges including first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. They are both scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 30.
Williams was sentenced to life in prison without parole Friday.
