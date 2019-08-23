SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A man was sentenced to life in prison without parole for murdering a woman at a Salem hotel in 2018.
Cody Roy Hilliard, 27, pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated murder and abuse of a corpse in January. He was arrested in March 2018.
The investigation began when police responded to the Days Inn Black Bear Inn on the 1600 block of Motor Court Northeast on March 6, 2018.
Kim Cheen Low, 38, was found dead in a hotel room.
Low’s death was ruled a homicide. Hilliard was stopped and arrested the next day as he was driving on Interstate 5 near Eugene.
Salem detectives worked with the Independence Police Department to identify Hilliard as the suspect. The Statesman Journal reported Hilliard has a long criminal history, had a warrant for his arrest at the time of the murder and entered Low’s hotel room with the intent to rob and kill her.
Hilliard was indicted by a grand jury on multiple charges that initially also included burglary and unlawful use of a vehicle.
A judge sentenced Hilliard to life in prison without parole on Friday.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
