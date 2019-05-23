EUGENE, OR (KPTV) - A 69-year-old Eugene man was sentenced Wednesday after he committed a series of threatening and violent actions targeting a Catholic church in September 2018.
Benjamin Jaramillo Hernandez was sentenced to 15 months in prison and three years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty in February to obstruction or attempted obstruction of persons in the free exercise of their religious beliefs and unlawful possession of ammunition.
On Sept. 9, 2018, Hernandez was escorted from St. Mary Catholic Church property following an angry outburst during communion, according to court documents.
Five days later, a church employee reported to Eugene police that someone had dispensed pepper spray on the exterior door handles and through the mail slot of the St. Mary office front door.
Hernandez was identified in church surveillance footage as the person responsible for both incidents.
On Sept. 16, 2018, Hernandez was spotted near St. Mary, according to the District of Oregon U.S District Attorney’s Office. A witness saw Hernandez across the street from the church when he stopped near the Eugene Public Library and shouted at the witness.
On Sept. 20, St. Mary employees reported finding a threatening note and seven 10mm Sig hollow point bullets left in the office.
A Eugene police officer again reviewed church surveillance footage and identified Hernandez as the individual who dropped off the note and bullets.
Hernandez was arrested on Sept. 21, 2018. During a search of Hernadez’s person, officers located a partially empty can of pepper spray, three .410 shotgun shells and thirteen 10mm Sig hollow point bullets.
“Mr. Hernandez used intimidation and threats of violence to terrorize a single congregation, but the harm from hate crimes like this extends beyond the specific individuals or group targeted. These crimes threaten the security, freedom and well-being of entire communities,” said U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams. “No conviction can reverse the harm caused by Mr. Hernandez, but we hope it provides some measure of justice to St. Mary parishioners and the entire Eugene community.”
