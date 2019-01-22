HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A man was convicted on charges including sexual assault of an animal and sentenced to 20 months in prison.
A Washington County judge also found Kenneth Lijah Duyck, 21, guilty on the charge of unlawful use of a motor vehicle Friday.
Duyck was arrested in April 2018.
The investigation began when deputies responded to a call about someone tampering with a horse in a barn in the Hillsboro area.
The owner’s daughter, who is a veterinarian, said it appeared the horse had been sexually assaulted.
Duyck was identified as a person of interest in the case and he was found sleeping in a stolen car in the parking lot of a store in the area.
Deputies said Duyck admitted entering the horse stable without the owner’s permission, but initially denied any other wrongdoing, saying he only touched the horse’s tail.
Duyck agreed to submit a DNA sample, according to investigators, which matched DNA collected as evidence in the case.
Court documents stated Duyck eventually confessed to the crime and said he believed he did it because he hadn’t been taking his medications.
Along with 20 months in prison, Duyck was ordered to register as a sex offender and complete sex offender and mental health treatment plans. Duyck was also sentenced to two years of post-prison supervision.
