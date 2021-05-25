WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Washington County judge agreed to a plea bargain in the retrial of Rafael Mora-Contreras, who was convicted of the murder and kidnapping of a 20-year-old man in 2003.

Tuesday was an emotional day in court for the family of Gonzalo Pizano Guzman. Eighteen years ago they went through a trial for their son, their brother and nephew.

Guzman disappeared on the evening of July 6, 2000. His car was later found burned south of Cornelius, and then his body on the side of a gravel road near Henry Hagg Lake. He had been shot and stabbed.

A jury convicted Mora-Contreras of murder and kidnapping in 2003 and sentenced him to life in prison without parole. However, Mora-Contreras appealed for a new trial citing inadequate counsel in November 2017 and was granted a new trial by a judge 18 years after conviction.

In 2018, the family told FOX 12 they were told about the retrial.

“Unfortunately, we were not considered in that decision and we are here now thinking to ourselves, 'Why? Why did the VINE system fail us as the victims of this heinous crime that he committed 18 years ago,'” Guzman's sister Marisol Pizano said in 2018.

During his first trial, Mora-Contreras maintained his innocence. On Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of first-degree manslaughter and second-degree kidnapping. He was sentenced to 25 years and 10 months in prison.

With time already served, Mora-Contreras could leave prison before the end of the decade. Guzman's family believed his initial sentence of life without the possibility of parole was just. With Tuesday's plea deal, Pizano says justice is no longer being served and that the system failed them.

"Now we’re here again 20 years later, 20 some years later in the same position where we were back then, with the same pain, the same anger, the same vulnerability of being placed feeling the same emotions we felt back then," Pizano said. "My mom shouldn’t have to go through this. My family shouldn’t have to go through this."

Judge Eric Bergstrom spoke during the retrial.

"It gives me no joy to ever impose a sentence that people feel is an insult to injury, but the laws have changed in the intervening 20 years, the ability to prosecute the change and the state made the best decision they could with what they had at hand after all this time," Bergstrom said.

The Washington County District Attorney's Office says it chose to go for a plea deal rather than a new trial because it was a very complex case and that some of the original witnesses were no longer available to testify.