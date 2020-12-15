PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was sentenced to more than three years in prison for assaulting a woman with a skateboard on a TriMet bus last year.
The Multnomah County Circuit Court said Dustin Allen Wood pleaded guilty on Nov. 6 to second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. He was sentenced to 40 months in prison.
The charges stem from an investigation that began on Oct. 9, 2019 when officers responded to the report of a disturbance near Southeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard and East Burnside Street.
Court documents state that Wood got onto a TriMet bus and started yelling at the driver about the fare. A woman then intervened and told Wood to stop yelling.
According to court documents, the next thing the victim knew was that she was bleeding all over the place. Passengers told her that she had been struck with a skateboard.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where she was treated for a large and deep gash on her forehead. The victim also suffered a swollen eye.
Wood was taken into custody at the scene and positively identified as the suspect by the bus driver, according to court documents.
'Man sentenced to more than 3 years in prison after pleading guilty to assaulting woman on TriMet bus' That stupid look on his face won't get him real far in the slammer.
No offense, but this is what happens when a do-gooder tries to intervene with a crazy person. Bet she finally realizes that minding one's own business is kind of a good way to go. Better that she had kept reading her romance novel or knitting a hat or scarf, and let the bus driver deal with it, instead of pretending to be Tri-Met Transit Police.
