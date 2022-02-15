WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Washington County man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in a stalking case.

Conner Charriere pleaded guilty on Feb. 9 to stalking, first-degree attempted kidnapping and first-degree burglary. He was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison, along with three years of post-prison supervision.

The case began in May 2021 after a woman reported her ex-boyfriend, later identified as Charriere, attempted to break into her apartment.

Washington County deputies began investigating the case. Around the same time, Beaverton police got a call from an out-of-state witness who was receiving images from the suspect.

Investigators said those messages contained Charriere’s plan to use GPS trackers and lock picking equipment to kidnap the woman, then shoot and kill her. Deputies went to Charriere's house in the 10500 block of Northwest Leahy Road and arrested him.

Detectives were granted a warrant to search the house and inside they found a gun, extra ammo, zip ties, duct tape, lock picking tools, and the packaging for a GPS tracker. Detectives later found the GPS tracker on a car connected to the victim.

A restitution hearing for Charriere is now set for the morning of April 8.