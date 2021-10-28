HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) – The Washington County District Attorney’s Office announced a man pleaded guilty to using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct and first-degree attempted sex abuse on Thursday.
In October of 2020, one of Ryan Lee Geiger’s two teenaged victims made a disclosure of sexual abuse to a mandatory reporter. She later gave additional information about the abuse to experts at the Children’s Justice and Advocacy Center in Cowlitz County, Washington. She explained to investigators how the defendant abused her at his home in Forest Grove, Oregon while she was a minor.
During the course of the investigation, detectives also learned of a second victim who reported similar abuse by the defendant. In this instance, the defendant requested the victim, who was a minor at the time, send him sexually explicit photos which he later shared with another adult.
The Washington County District Attorney’s Office wishes to commend the victims for having the courage to report this abuse.
Geiger will be transferred to the Oregon Department of Corrections to begin serving his sentence.