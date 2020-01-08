MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man convicted of using homemade firearms to rob a convenience store multiple times has been sentenced to prison.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said Reginald Huricks, 38, was sentenced Wednesday to 250 months in prison.
In Nov. 2019, Huricks was convicted of two counts of second-degree robbery, two counts of first-degree robbery with a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
The charges stem from three robberies that occurred at a convenience store in the 5200 block of North Lombard Street on January 18, April 17 and May 2, 2019.
On May 4, 2019, law enforcement responded to residence in the 7000 block of North Olin Avenue on reports of a restraining order violation.
During that arrest, law enforcement located a loaded homemade firearm that was concealed in Huricks’ coat, which matched a description of a firearm used in the robberies, according to the district attorney’s office.
The Oregon State Police Crime Laboratory determined the homemade firearm seized was capable of being a deadly weapon.
Wednesday's sentencing was held in the Multnomah County Detention Center. The district attorney's office said the sheriff's office learned that Huricks repeatedly threatened violence and was planning an escape attempt that included "knocking a sheriff’s deputy unconscious, stealing the deputy’s gun and then using it to escape the courthouse."
The sheriff’s office also learned Huricks threatened to shoot anyone attempting to stop him, according to the district attorney's office.
“Mr. Huricks has an extensive history of hurting, threatening and terrorizing other people,” Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Eric Collins, who prosecuted this case, said in a statement. “His violent criminal past spans more than 15 years. Throughout that time, he has received the benefit of probationary sentences only to commit new crimes while on release.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
