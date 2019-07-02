CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A man was sentenced to more than 5 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Joshua Adam Hoover, 33, of Clark County was sentenced to 66 months in prison on Monday.
Hoover was on supervised release for illegally selling a firearm in 2011 when he sold methamphetamine to a person working with law enforcement.
According to court documents, Hoover sold methamphetamine to the confidential source on two occasions in June and July of 2018. The transactions were audio and video recorded and took place in the Battle Ground area of Clark County.
Hoover was arrested on State charges by Battle Ground police officers on Aug. 8, 2018.
He was taken into federal custody on Oct. 31, 2018 and pleaded guilty on Feb.7, 2019.
Hoover has a lengthy criminal history including five felony convictions between 2003 and 2016, according to the Attorney’s Office.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.