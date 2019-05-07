CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The man who admitted to being under the influence when he hit and nearly killed a woman in Clackamas County over two years ago has been sentenced to prison.
Sequoyha Storck, 21, was sentenced Tuesday to six years and eight months in prison. He will also serve three years post-prison supervision.
He pleaded guilty last week to second-degree assault, hit-and-run to injured persons, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and DUII in connection with the crash. Storck was facing other charges, but those were dismissed at sentencing.
The head-on hit-and-run crash happened in October 2017 on Highway 212 west of Damascus.
The driver of the other vehicle, Ana Wakefield, was nearly killed.
Wakefield, who was 20 years old at the time of the crash, was a star basketball player at Multnomah University before the crash, but had to learn how to walk and talk again after suffering critical injuries in the collision.
She had more than six brain surgeries and countless procedures, according to her father.
Wakefield spoke after the sentencing.
"My right brain injury I'm supposed to struggle a lot with my left side but also with creativity and emotion and all these different things, but I said that today, the courtroom was really good for brain healing because I got all those emotions tested. Because it was so happy to get everything done but so heartbreaking to hear everybody's perspective and things, so I got a lot of the emotional toll, the ups and downs of the journey," said Wakefield.
Wakefield also spoke during the sentencing and told Storck that she forgives him.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.