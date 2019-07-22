HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A man was sentenced to nine years and eight months in prison for a deadly shooting in Hillsboro in 2018.
Ulizes Escobar, 20, pleaded guilty to the charge of second-degree manslaughter Monday. He initially faced charges of first-degree manslaughter and unlawful use of a weapon.
Escobar was arrested in November 2018.
Emergency crews responded to Northeast Grant Street and Cornell Road on reports of a shooting. Luis Diego Hernandez-Garcia, 19, was found dead at the scene.
Police said Hernandez-Garcia and Escobar did not live at the home where the shooting occurred. Other people were there at the time for what was described by investigators as a social gathering.
Two small-caliber weapons were recovered from the scene.
A motive for the shooting was not released by police.
Family and friends told FOX 12 Hernandez-Garcia had recently graduated from high school and got married a month before he was killed.
Along with prison time, Escobar was sentenced to three years post-prison supervision.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
