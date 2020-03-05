Man sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison for shooting wife in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A Hillsboro man was sentenced to nearly six years in prison for shooting his wife.
Fidencio Diaz-Eguiza, 62, was arrested in February 2019.
Officers responded to the 2700 block of Southeast Tumblestone Drive and found a 59-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. She was taken to the hospital and survived the shooting.
Police said Diaz-Eguiza was later found hiding in a cabinet in the garage of the home.
Neighbors described the couple as friendly and welcoming. Investigators said officers had never been called out to the home before for any domestic violence issues, and Diaz-Eguiza had no prior history of assault.
Last month, a jury found Diaz-Eguiza not guilty on the charge of attempted murder. He was convicted, however, on charges of second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
Diaz-Eguiza was sentenced Thursday to five years and 10 months in prison, with credit for time served. He will serve three years of post-prison supervision and also must participate in alcohol and mental health treatments.
