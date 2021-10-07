WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – A Washington County judge sentenced a man to 110 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to multiple charges including second-degree robbery and two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Kenrry Hoag Bay was already on probation out of Deschutes County on a second-degree burglary charge when he committed multiple crimes during a two-month period.
Between March 10 and May 20 Bay stole three vehicles, committed five separate identity thefts, drove under the influence of intoxicants at least twice, committed one act of second-degree robbery and second-degree burglary.
He also crashed into two vehicles while driving in an impaired state and threatened to kill a random stranger while holding a cup of gasoline.
Beaverton police and the Washington County Sherriff’s Office investigated arrested Bay. No one was seriously hurt as a result of his actions.
In addition to his prison sentence, the defendant was ordered to serve three years of post-prison supervision upon his release and to pay restitution to his victims.