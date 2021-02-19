Man sentenced to prison for attempted kidnapping of women working at Salem coffee stands

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the attempted kidnapping of women working at Salem coffee stands.
Christopher Ryan Santibanez, 40, pleaded guilty Friday to charges of first-degree robbery, second-degree attempted kidnapping, attempted burglary and felon in possession of a firearm.
Santibanez was arrested Aug. 1, 2020. Investigators said on the morning of July 25, 2020, between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m., Santibanez approached two different coffee stands, displayed a handgun and demanded the female employees leave with him as he tried to gain access into the businesses.
In both incidents, the employees were able to get away and call 911. Workers at a third coffee stand later reported that a man matching Santibanez’s description attempted to enter their business on the same day.
Investigators released a surveillance image from video captured near the crime scenes. Police received numerous tips that led to identifying Santibanez as the suspect.
Santibanez was sentenced to 15 years in prison, along with three years post-prison supervision, after pleading guilty Friday.
