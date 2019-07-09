Man sentenced to prison for stealing semi, crashing into Portland police SUV

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man who stole a semi and crashed into a Portland Police Bureau SUV was sentenced to two years in prison, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Michael Lee Morinville, 22, pleaded guilty July 3 to charges of DUII and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He initially faced a long list of charges including reckless driving, failure to perform the duties of a driver and criminal mischief.
The investigation began April 21 with an abandoned vehicle near Northeast 33rd Avenue and Argyle Street. Officers learned from the registered owner that Morinville was the last person known to be driving the car.
The investigating officer was then frantically flagged down by someone who said Morinville had gotten inside a semi and began to drive away.
“Fortunately, the actual driver of the semi immediately recognized what was about to happen and disconnected the break line leading from his semi to the attached trailer,” said Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Michael Lee, who prosecuted this case. “This prevented the semi from being able to reach more than a few miles per hour.”
Police said Morinville attempted to drive away at slow speeds. An officer approached the semi and smashed out the passenger window to remove Morinville from the truck, but not before Morinville crashed into a Portland Police Bureau SUV.
No officers were injured in the crash.
Investigators said Morinville made no attempt to stop and the engine was revving so loudly, the officers could barely hear each other yelling.
As part of the plea agreement, which was approved by the court, Morinville was sentenced to 28 months in prison Tuesday and will have to pay $2,500 in restitution to the semi driver, $8,419.70 to the city of Portland and he will be on one year of post-prison supervision. His driving privileges will also be suspended for one year.
