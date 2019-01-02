GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A man who used a hatchet to damage a car and a bus shelter in Gresham was sentenced to probation and ordered to undergo drug and alcohol treatment.
Gener Dzibdzul, 28, pleaded no contest in November to charges of second-degree criminal mischief, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest.
Dzibdzul was arrested in July 2018. Officers were called out to the 1000 block of Northwest Norman Avenue early in the morning on a report of a man making threats with a hatchet.
Investigators said Dzibdzul threatened a man and then damaged that man’s vehicle. Dzibdzul then broke out the windows of a bus shelter with the hatchet.
Dzibdzul has been in jail since his arrest. He was sentenced Wednesday to no additional jail time, with credit for time already served.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
