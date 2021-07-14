HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – The Washington County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday a man has been sentenced to two years in prison for burglary. Javier Avitia was convicted of first-degree burglary, first-degree theft and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
The victims in this case were out of state at the time of the burglary. They arranged for family members to house sit while they were away. A family member went to the home on December 2, 2018 and immediately noticed signs of a burglary. A door was pried open, a large television was moved to the garage and the family car was stolen. Additionally, many drawers were opened and the whole home had been ransacked. A large safe was also missing.
Over the course of the next year, investigators with the Hillsboro police used a GPS device to locate the stolen vehicle. They found a receipt in the car from an area cannabis store. They then used store surveillance footage to identify a possible suspect. Investigators also learned that someone synched two phones to the car’s system after they stole it.
That information led to other persons of interest, one of whom identified Avitia’s involvement in the burglary. Law enforcement also confirmed that the defendant sold some of the stolen property to an area pawn shop on December 5, 2018, shortly after the burglary. Avitia will be transferred to the Oregon Department of Corrections to begin serving his sentence.
