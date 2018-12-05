WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man convicted of charges including second-degree sex abuse and third-degree rape involving a 14-year-old girl has been sentenced to two years in prison.
Muizz Sosna, 21, was also convicted on charges of menacing and unlawful use of a weapon last week. He was sentenced Tuesday.
The Washington County District Attorney’s Office said Sosna and co-defendant John Wirtz, were roommates when Wirtz arranged for the girl to stay in their home in exchange for sex.
Investigators said the men refused to allow her to leave and, at one point, Sosna threatened her with a gun.
The victim escaped the house and flagged down a postal worker for help. The postal worker called 911 and Sosna and Wirtz were arrested.
Wirtz previously pleaded guilty in July to charges of second-degree sex abuse and third-degree rape.
Sosna’s trial lasted four days and he was convicted by a jury.
