MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man who pleaded guilty to killing a Portland man and burning his body was sentenced to 15 years in prison Thursday, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
Peter G. Jirasek, 36, pleaded guilty May 22, 2019 to one count of manslaughter in the first degree, one count of abuse of a corpse in the first degree, and one count of unlawful use of a vehicle.
The charges are in connection with the death of 30-year-old Daniel Cohen in 2017.
According to investigators, Cohen was reported missing by his family to the Portland Police Bureau in early April 2017. His body was later found in a burn pile in Lane County and an autopsy determined he died of homicidal violence.
Few details were initially released about the investigation, but detectives later connected Jirasek and another person, Jessika Lynne Atkinson, to the case.
They were arrested in the Beaverton area in August 2017.
Atkinson was never implicated in Cohen’s death and previously pleaded guilty to one count of abuse of a corpse in the first degree for aiding and abetting Jirasek, one count of tampering with physical evidence, one count of hindering prosecution, and one count of unlawful use of a vehicle, according to the attorney’s office.
According to investigators, Jirasek, Atkinson and Cohen had gathered inside Cohen’s vehicle in March 29, 2017 to use narcotics when a fight occurred between Jirasek and Cohen.
"Mr. Jirasek beat Mr. Cohen until he was deceased and then he and Ms. Atkinson drove Mr. Cohen's body down to Lane County where they burned his body and took his vehicle," said Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Kelley Rhoades, who prosecuted this case.
Atkinson received a probation sentence and is receiving drug treatment through Multnomah County's START Court program.
In court this week, Jirasek was sentenced to 180 months in prison.
