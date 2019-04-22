MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A 34-year-old man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says he was convicted of sexually abusing a child.
The attorney’s office says David Revette abused the child on multiple occasions while she was under the age of 12.
Revette was found guilty of two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree and two counts of sodomy in the first degree for separate and distinct criminal episodes.
Under Jessica’s Law, the court was required to sentence Revette to a minimum of 300 months in prison, which will be with the Oregon Department of Corrections with no early release, the attorney’s office says.
The attorney’s office says the abuse was ongoing for approximately five years, beginning when the child was six or seven years old. During trial, the state proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Revette touched and orally sodomized the victim multiple times.
Once Revette is released from prison, he will be on lifetime post-prison supervision and will be required to complete sex offender treatment. He will also be restricted from contact with minors to include this victim, will be required to undergo testing for sexually transmitted diseases, and will have to register as a sex offender.
