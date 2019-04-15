WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A man police say sexually abused a young boy was sentenced to 20 years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to first-degree sex abuse charges.
The Washington County District Attorney’s Office says Victor Roberto Saravia pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree sex abuse Friday. King City police first began investigating Saravia in February last year after the victim made a disclosure of abuse to his family.
One of the boy’s family members called police to report the abuse, and the boy was taken to CARES Northwest, where the attorney’s office says he told investigators about two instances of sexual abuse involving Saravia.
The boy told authorities the abuse began in 2017 and continued into 2018.
The attorney’s office says Saravia was known to the boy’s family.
King City police in conjunction with CARES Northwest and the Oregon Department of Humans Services say they found the allegations to be credible, and Saravia was arrested a short time after the boy disclosed the abuse.
The attorney’s office says Saravia will be transferred to the Oregon Department of Corrections to begin serving his sentence.
Investigators say there could be additional victims who haven’t come forward. Anyone with information on additional crimes by Saravia is urged to contact law enforcement.
