FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) - A man arrested in connection with the death of a Forest Grove woman has been sentenced to prison.
Kamen Baer was sentenced Wednesday morning to 15 years in prison with 3 years of post-prison supervision.
Baer pleaded guilty to the charge of first-degree manslaughter in connection to the death of Belton.
On March 19, 2018, officers discovered Cynthia Belton, 54, dead in her home at College Place Apartments when they arrived for a welfare check. Police considered her death suspicious.
Baer was arrested a month after Belton was found dead. The charges against him were later dismissed, but court documents state that he was arrested again in the case in Dec. 2019.
Court documents state Baer "did unlawfully and recklessly, under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life, cause the death of Cynthia Belton."
Andrea Tijerina, 26, was also arrested in connection with Belton's death. She pleaded not guilty earlier this month to two counts of second-degree murder and first-degree robbery.
No other details about the investigation have been released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
