CORBETT, OR (KPTV) - A man was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in prison for a severe attack against his mother at their Corbett home.
Sean Alden Tester, 41, was arrested in February. He pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree assault and coercion Friday.
Deputies responded to a report of an assault at a home on the 32600 block of East Bell Road and found a 71-year-old woman suffering from serious injuries.
Court documents state Tester initially claimed that he came home and found his mother injured. Deputies noted that his story changed multiple times, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The affidavit states Tester was subsequently interviewed by detectives and claimed his mother was assaulted by an intruder, before ultimately admitting that he was the attacker.
Tester said he used methamphetamine the day before and had been growing “angry and agitated with his mother,” according to court documents. Tester lived in the home with his mother.
Tester then described the vicious attack to detectives. He said that his mother told him she was going to die if he didn’t call an ambulance.
Deputies at the time of the attack said the wounds to her face were so severe “that her face is no longer recognizable compared to a photograph of her prior to the assault.”
Tester was also sentenced to three years post-prison supervision Friday.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.