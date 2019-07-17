PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man who pleaded guilty to charges of burglary and attempted assault was sentenced to three years in prison.
Damascus L. Menefee, 39, was arrested in September 2018.
Police responded to the 16000 block of Southeast Stark Street the afternoon of Sept. 10, 2018.
Investigators said Menefee entered an apartment through an unlocked door with two people he did not know inside.
One of those people left the apartment and asked someone nearby for a phone to call 911. Investigators initially reported the other person in the apartment was sexually assaulted by Menefee before officers arrived and took him into custody.
Menefee reached a plea agreement last month on charges of second-degree attempted assault and first-degree burglary. Additional charges including sex abuse, strangulation and attempted rape were dismissed.
Menefee was sentenced to three years in prison Wednesday.
