WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 31-year-old man was sentenced to nearly 19 years in prison for child sex abuse in Washington County.
Samuel de Jesus Santos-Vasquez was convicted on charges including first-degree sex abuse in January. He was sentenced March 15.
Investigators said the victim was known to Santos-Vasquez and the abuse occurred over a two-year period.
The victim, who was 11 years old at the time, reported the abuse to a school counselor in November 2018, prompting the initial investigation.
The victim was interviewed by experts at CARES Northwest and underwent an examination at Randall Children’s Hospital. Evidence and testimony collected during those visits were vital in Santos-Vasquez’s conviction, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.
Santos-Vasquez was sentenced to 225 months in prison and 10 years post-prison supervision.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
