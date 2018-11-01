PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was sentenced to 17 years in prison for a deadly shooting in downtown Portland.
Thomas Dorris, 50, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter, third-degree assault and felon in possession of a firearm Oct. 12. He was sentenced Thursday.
The investigation began June 19, 2016, when officers responded to a shooting at Northwest 4th Avenue and Davis Street. Two victims were found at the scene.
Chester Eugene Newborn, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was also found suffering from a gunshot injury to her leg.
Witnesses identified the suspect to officers and Dorris was found at a nearby gas station.
A Chevron employee told FOX 12 at the time that Dorris tried to hide his gun in the freezer, but the freezer was locked, so he set the gun on the counter.
After his arrest, an empty pistol holder was found on Dorris, while a black Sig Sauer P250, 9 mm automatic pistol sitting on the counter next to the cash register, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Newborn’s family spoke in court Thursday.
"I have heard the saying, 'a man is not dead while his name is still spoken.' So I will speak his name daily," Newborn's sister said in court Thursday. "I will write his name in the sand on the beaches so he can be with the ocean that he loved so very much. I will tell his jokes. When I see someone do something that reminds me of him, I will make sure to let them know and tell them just how wonderful he was. I will make sure he lives on breathing through me in every possible way that I can. I will continue to say his name. Chester "Chaz" Eugene Newborn."
