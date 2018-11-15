PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man who pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter for a stabbing death in southeast Portland has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Jacob McGhee, 43, was arrested in November 2017. The stabbing occurred earlier that month.
Police responded to Southeast 2nd Avenue and Morrison Street and found the victim, 30-year-old Richard Whitmore, on the ground with a large amount of blood around him.
Whitmore was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined that Whitmore died of homicidal violence as a result of a sharp force injury.
Detectives said they developed probable cause to arrest McGhee and he was initially charged with murder.
After pleading guilty to manslaughter in October, McGhee was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in prison, to be followed by three years of post-prison supervision.
