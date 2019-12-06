GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A man who caused a crash in Gresham in 2010 that critically injured a woman and led to her death in 2018 was sentenced to 16 years in prison.
Jack Dean Whiteaker, 62, pleaded guilty to the charge of first-degree manslaughter Oct. 31. He was previously convicted of assault in 2012, but he was charged with manslaughter after the death of Cayla Wilson.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office stated Whiteaker caused Wilson's death, "while manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life."
Wilson was 19 years old at the time of the crash on April 15, 2010. She died on March 30, 2018 at the age of 27 as a result of injuries from the crash, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Investigators said Jack Dean Whiteaker was speeding into a curve on Southeast Jenne Road, when he lost control of his Jeep, went into a sideways slide, regained traction and then drove over the top of Wilson’s Buick sedan.
Whiteaker’s Jeep tore open and crushed the driver’s side of Wilson’s car. Investigators said she was driving home from a job interview.
Wilson was pregnant at the time of the crash. Doctors delivered her baby by emergency caesarean section five weeks later. The child survived and is now 9 years old.
The fourth-grader was in court for Friday’s sentencing, along with other family members.
“My beautiful, sweet and funny girl had her whole life in front of her. She wanted to be successful in life for herself and her child. Cayla was a beautiful soul, so kind and caring and hardworking. She was someone special. She had a heart of gold… She was loved by so many people,” Wilson’s mother said in court Friday.
Whiteaker was initially arrested on charges that also included DUII and reckless driving. Investigators said he was on methamphetamine.
Whiteaker was given credit for time already served as part of his sentence. He was also sentenced to three years of post-prison supervision and his driving privileges will be revoked for life.
Whiteaker did not speak or address the family in court Friday.
Wilson’s family sued Clackamas County and the city of Portland, alleging they should have done more to keep Whiteaker off the road, based on his probation in Clackamas County, and 911 calls regarding Whiteaker in Portland that did not lead to his arrest just hours before the deadly crash. The family received a multimillion-dollar settlement in 2014.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
