PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man who kidnapped and shot a woman in southeast Portland in 2016 has been sentenced to more than 13 years in prison.
Anthony David Stone, 44, pleaded guilty Monday to charges of first-degree kidnapping, coercion with a firearm, third-degree assault with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.
The investigation started on July 1, 2016 when emergency dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call about a stranger-on-stranger kidnapping.
Investigators said Stone was armed with a gun, got out of a Dodge Charger, approached two people near Southeast 88th Avenue and Lafayette Street early in the morning and ordered the victim to get into his car at gunpoint.
The victim told police she was taken to a secluded parking lot where Stone attempted to sexually assault her.
After driving away, the victim told police that Stone, while still holding her captive, drove over a speed bump at a high rate of speed. This caused the firearm that Stone was in possession of to discharge. A single round struck the victim in her lower body.
The victim told police that Stone stopped the vehicle, apologized and then let the victim out of the vehicle, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
The woman was found near Southeast 43rd Avenue and Woodward Street.
As the investigation continued, it was learned Stone was involved in a crash blocking the westbound lanes of the Hawthorne Bridge. Witnesses reported the driver of a Dodge Charger fired five rounds at his car and ran away.
Another driver’s dashboard camera caught some of the incident, according to investigators.
Stone initially got away, but was identified as a person of interest in the case by using the rental agreement associated with the Dodge Charger.
Stone turned himself in to law enforcement in December 2017. He was sentenced to 13 years and nine months in prison Monday.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office reported that the plea agreement does not include guilty pleas to alleged sex offenses in this case.
Still, Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney BJ Park said, “The state believes the victim, and we believed that they occurred,” with reference to sex offenses in this case. “We recognize the trauma the victim experienced, and continues to experience, because of this violent event. Proceeding to trial would have compounded that trauma. This resolution will allow the victim to continue to heal while it simultaneously holds Mr. Stone accountable.”
The district attorney’s office said there were “extensive conversations with the victim to consider her wishes” in agreeing to a pre-trial resolution.
Investigators said Stone has a significant violent criminal history on the east coast.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.