NEAR STAYTON, OR (KPTV) - A man was sentenced to 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter.
Samuel G. Taylor, 26, was accused of stabbing Jere Moody, 70, of Stayton, at a home in the 18000 block of North Santiam Highway in October 2017.
Moody died from his injuries after being taken to the hospital in critical condition.
On Jan 17, Taylor pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter for a lesser charge.
Taylor was sentenced to 11 years in prison and 3 years of post-person supervision.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
