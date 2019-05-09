PORLTAND, OR (KPTV) - One of four people arrested for an attempted carjacking in northeast Portland last year has been sentenced to nine years in prison.
Davion Howard, 19, pleaded guilty in December 2018 to charges of first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and third-degree assault. He was sentenced Wednesday.
Police arrested four people in connection with this case, which began in June 2018 near Northeast 73rd Avenue and Prescott Street.
Police said a suspect displayed a handgun, assaulted a driver and fired a shot that damaged the inside of the victim’s vehicle.
The suspect did not steal the car and left the scene in a different car. The victim drove away and called police.
The suspect vehicle was found three hours later in southeast Portland. Three adults and two juveniles were taken into custody. Four suspects ended up facing charges in this case.
Jayonn Howard previously pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree robbery in March and was sentenced to four years in prison.
Evelyn Brown pleaded guilty in March to charges of second-degree robbery. Charnell Brown pleaded no contest in December 2018 to charges of second-degree robbery and second-degree attempted robbery.
Evelyn and Charnell Brown are scheduled to be sentenced May 28.
The suspects were all between 17 and 18 years old at the time of their arrests.
